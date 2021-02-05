Porsche has no shortage of 911 variants, many of which are high-powered performance cars, and it appears that the lineup could be expanding. The German automaker has released a teaser advertising a 10-day countdown to the digital world premiere of “the youngest member of the Porsche 911 GT family.” Porsche also released a shadowy teaser that shows off the rear end of the mysterious vehicle sporting what looks like an aggressive wing.

The GT model is shrouded in mystery. Back in September, Bring A Trailer held an auction for a build slot – not the actual car – for a “new GT variant” from the Petersen Museum. The auction ended that same month, though another teaser attached to it showed a 911 hiding under a car cover. However, that car lacked the wing vaguely spotted in the new official teaser from the automaker. That doesn’t mean they aren’t the same car – the Bring A Trailer listing could have been using a stand-in model.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 New Spy Shots

29 Photos

Over the last year, spy photos have shown various 911 models out testing, including the GT3 and one with an odd ducktail spoiler. Porsche calling this the “youngest member” of the GT family makes us believe that the new model, set to debut on February 16, is not the GT3 but is more likely the GT3 Touring. However, that doesn’t explain the aggressive rear wing. Porsche could be unveiling an all-new model, too, which wouldn’t be a surprise. The chrome trim around the greenhouse suggests something that toes the line between luxury and performances is coming.

Thankfully, we won’t need to wait much longer to find out what the company has planned. The livestreamed event will occur on Tuesday, February 16, at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. EST). Unless Porsche teases the model again, we’ll just have to wait for the full rundown later this month. Stay tuned!