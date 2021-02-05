During the teaser campaign for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram took advantage of the hype to challenge the Blue Oval to "pop the hood" on the new performance truck and compare it to the TRX. Now, a top Ford spokesperson has a retort that mocks how Ram is promoting the TRX.

Mike Levine is the manager of Ford Product Communications. He noticed that the location of a Ram TRX promotional film was the same as for the recently launched Nissan Pathfinder.

Generally, this would be fine. Automakers film their promo material in the same space all the time. Ram's message to go with the clip is the issue, though. It said: "Some are content with just going to the edge. We'll keep pushing past it." As Levine notes, the TRX isn't really pushing past the edge if a Pathfinder has no problem going there, too.

While this type of back-and-forth between Ford and Ram on social media doesn't have anything to do with the actual products, it shows how closely the companies are watching each other. They're competing for the same segment of buyers and are looking for any competitive advantage possible.

Ford isn't talking about the new Raptor's output yet, but it's probably at least the 450-horsepower (336-kilowatt) output from the previous-gen model, if not more thanks to changes like the new exhaust. The figure isn't likely to be close to the TRX's 702 hp (524 kW).

The more powerful Raptor R arrives next year with V8 power. Rumors suggest the powerplant is the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 that would the truck a Raptor-beating 760 hp (567 kW).