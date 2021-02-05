Owner satisfaction can be a tricky statistic to nail down. Ask someone just two weeks into car ownership how much they like it, and the answer is likely to be favorable. Ask the same person the same question a year later and it could be completely different.

Consumer Reports attempts to bring some order to the subject of owner satisfaction through its comprehensive list of most and least liked brands. Information is drawn from the 2020 Annual Autos Survey that includes 369,000 cars, but a final score isn't merely determined by folks who say they would definitely buy their car again if given the choice. Five additional satisfaction categories including driving, comfort, in-car electronics, cabin storage, and value are factored in, returning a final score.

As you've already learned from the headline, Tesla scored best while Infiniti scored worst. Specifically, Tesla earned a total score of 88, while Infiniti's score was 48. However, there's a bit more to it than just the number. Consumer Reports clarifies that this study is about cars meeting the expectations of owners, and doesn't necessarily correlate with build quality or reliability. Someone might love everything about a particular model despite it being in the shop constantly. Conversely, something absolutely dependable and faultless could score low if it was thoroughly uninspiring.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh

20 Photos

With that in mind, a closer look at the numbers reveals Tesla scored highest for driving, and very high for comfort and electronics. Storage was just average, but Tesla earned a 1 out of 5 for value, the lowest score possible. On the flip side, Infiniti also scored the lowest for value, but also earned a 1 out of 5 for electronics. Cabin storage was below average, while driving and comfort only managed to garner average marks.

Joining Tesla in the top five are Lincoln in second, followed by Ram, Chrysler, and Subaru. At the bottom, Nissan scored 58 for the second-lowest ranking followed by Cadillac, Buick, and Mercedes-Benz. Consumer Reports notes that some brands only offer a few models while others offer many, and that alone can affect scores. To make the survey, brands must have at least two models in their lineup. Additionally, several brands including Acura, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Genesis, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, and Mitsubishi were excluded from the study.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new INFINITI QX60 shop now

Full results are available at the source link below.