Many modern motorhomes try to hide the fact that they’re motorhomes, infusing the interior with high-quality materials, tons of tech, and other creature comforts. However, RVs weren’t always designed to be home-like. This 1992 Serro Scotty Class-C motorhome does not try to hide its true rustic self. It’s for sale on Craigslist, and it can not only take you to the wilderness but also take you back in time to 1992.

The Serro Scotty Class-C is a time capsule based on the boxy first-generation Dodge Dakota. It looks pristine on the outside – even the 37 Anniversary Edition sticker is still quite visible. The superb condition continues inside, where occupants are met with a dissimilar mixture of materials and colors. The cushions are as blue as blue can be, and a stark contrast to the white dinette table, wood cupboards, silver kitchen backsplash, and multi-color wallpaper. The bathroom features red walls paired with the odd wallpaper.

According to the listing, the Scotty measures 21 feet long (6.4 meters) and is powered by a Dodge 5.2-liter V8 that pairs with a four-speed automatic gearbox. The odometer reads 86,000 miles. It subverts its small size by including a lot – a full-size bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink; and a well-equipped kitchen that features a two-burner stove, a sink, a microwave, and a refrigerator. It also features an Onan generator.

It’s a “real pleasure to drive,” says the listing. Everything works, including the cold-blowing air conditioning. The motorhome comes with a clean and clear title for $19,500. It’s not cheap, though it does feature the essentials. More people than ever are looking for creative ways to get away and turning towards RVs, motorhomes, and travel trailers. A vintage motorhome with all of the necessary luxuries could be perfect for the right person or a family. Good luck finding an USB port, though