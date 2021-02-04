The refreshed 2021 Honda Ridgeline begins arriving at dealers in February, and buyers can already get an attractive incentive on the truck. In a rare move for the company, you can get it with 0 percent financing for a 36-month loan, according to Cars Direct. Honda didn't previously offer interest-free loans, and only started last month for an offer on the CR-V.

On longer-term loans, you can get 0.9 percent interest for 48 months and 1.9 percent for 60 months, according to Cars Direct. There are no lease incentives currently.

If you don't mind having the pre-refresh Ridgeline, then Honda has deals on the remaining units of the 2020 model. Buyers can get 0 percent interest for 60 months and a 0.9 percent rate for 72 months, according to Cars Direct.

The refreshed pickup has a boxier design at the front end. In fact, everything ahead of the A-pillar is new, and the revisions remove the soft lines from the previous look. Inside, the biggest change is adopting an updated infotainment system that has a physical volume knob.

The powertrain consists of a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. Power runs through a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is now standard on all models.

The 2021 Ridgeline starts at $36,490 (before the $1,175 destination charge). The next step up is the RTL trim for $39,470 and then the RTL-E for $42,420. The Black Edition sits at the top of the range for $43,920.