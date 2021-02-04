Nissan gave the second-generation Titan pickup a modest refresh for the 2020 model year. The truck received a handful of design tweaks and more technology; however, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the new truck is less safe than the 2019 model. The Institute noted that the 2021 model slipped in the company’s passenger-side crashworthiness test, earning an Acceptable rating compared to the 2019 model’s Good one.

While Nissan updated the Titan for 2020, IIHS did not rate the pickup for its passenger-side small overlap protection. However, the 2021 evaluation noted increased intrusion in the front passenger seat area, which is what led to the Acceptable rating. According to IIHS, Nissan changed the front frame structure, hinge pillar, roof rail, and lower sill while adding driver-side knee airbags. The 2021 Titan also saw its headlight ratings fall from Marginal to Poor.

In September 2020, the Japanese automaker added passenger-side knee airbags, though the Acceptable rating applies to vehicles built after that date, too. However, Nissan did add more standard safety technology that helped it earn Superior ratings in the Institute’s vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle tests for both the 2020 and 2021 Titan models. The 2019 model did not have any front crash prevention tech. The updated Titan received Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features, which includes forwarded automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and more.

The updated Titan is a vast improvement over the outgoing model. The design is further refined, while the 5.6-liter V8 makes a bit more power, too – 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (559 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s an increase of 10 and 19, respectively. Inside, Nissan added some new tech, including an 8.0-inch infotainment screen as standard. A larger 9.0-inch unit is available, too. The entry-level 2020 model starts at $36,190.