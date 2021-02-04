The new generation of the next-gen Nissan Qashqai (known in the United States as the Rogue Sport) will debut on February 18 at 11:00 AM CET. As a teaser, the company has a 15-second video that rapidly cuts to show the crossover exterior and cabin. If you're quick with the pause button, there's quite a bit to see.

In front, Nissan overhauls the styling. There's a visually interesting headlight design with a diagonal LED runnight light and a portion of the headlight connects to it horizontally. This creates an arrow that points inward at the grille.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Qashqai teaser images

21 Photos

Inside, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that can double as a display for the navigation info. The infotainment system is on top of the center stack, and there are a few physical buttons below the screen for quickly accessing things like the main menu, audio, navigation, and camera. It also shows the seat massage settings. For the upholstery, there's perforated leather and diamond-shaped embroidery.

An earlier teaser offers a full view of the dashboard. It reveals that there's a separate display for the HVAC system, including the temperature and fan settings. On higher trim levels, there's a 10.8-inch head-up display and 10-speaker Bose stereo.

The new Qashqai is 35 millimeters (1.37 inches) longer overall, and the wheelbase increases by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches). The extra room means there's more space in the cabin, including 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) of knee room for rear-seat passengers.

The Qashqai will be available with a mild-hybrid 1.3-liter turbocharged engine making 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) with a manual gearbox or 158 hp (117 kW) with the CVT. There are front- and all-wheel drive layouts. An e-Power hybrid version would come later with 190 hp (142 kW).