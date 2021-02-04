Despite its young age, the Porsche Taycan is already an established name on the drag scene. We’ve seen it race several combustion-powered cars and most of the times, it came out as a winner. Until now though, we’ve only seen the more powerful Taycan on the drag strip and it’s finally time to witness what the base 2021 Taycan is capable of.

Edmunds had the opportunity to test the new base Taycan and decided it is a good idea to drag race it against a… Tesla Model Y. This selection of vehicles may sound a bit weird at first, but actually, it makes a lot of sense. Here’s why.

First, the Model Y Edmunds used is owned by the publication itself. Second, at $70,000, it is slightly more affordable than the $79,900 base Taycan which makes the two cars a good match in terms of price. And last but not least, we all know how fast a Model Y can be.

For the record, the base Taycan comes with a single motor on the rear axle, generating 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 254 pound-feet (344 newton-meters) of Torque. In perfect conditions, it should be capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds.

Against it, the Model Y used in this drag race has a dual-motor setup with somewhere around 500 hp (373 kW). Even on paper, these two cars don't seem like real competitors - the Taycan is heavier, has less power, and is driven only by its rear wheels. That doesn’t mean the race isn’t exciting but we believe you already know which car won the standing-start race. Any chance for a different outcome in the rolling race?