Earlier this week, Ford unveiled a trio of Bronco racers, wicked-looking trucks eager to gobble up miles of desert. But Ford wasn’t done wowing. Today, the company announced the Ford Bronco 4600 race truck, which looks more like its road-going inspiration. However, it’s not designed for pavement. Ford plans to run the racers in the Ultra4 stock class, with its racing debut scheduled for the Baja 1000 later this year.

The race-ready Bronco builds off of the Sasquatch Package-equipped two-door production version, utilizing the same 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6 engine and 10-speed automatic gearbox offered to retail customers. However, the 4600 also features a litany of upgrades to help it tackle the harsh racing conditions. Those include a competition-tuned High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension with Fox shocks, Wilwood brakes, 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain T/A KM3 tires, and Method Race Wheels with beadlock.

Gallery: Ford Bronco 4600

15 Photos

Many of the Bronco’s underbody components are heavy-duty parts, too, such as the 74 Weld front portal hubs, the Howe hydraulic steering rack and cooler, and the Triton Engineering control arms. The truck’s modular steel bumpers come from Ford Performance, as does the Warn Zeon winch, just in case things get dicey. LED off-road lights will help illuminate the way while a custom roll cage keeps the occupants safe. The Bronco 4600 also features the “first-ever” FIA off-road-certified Recaro race shells, according to the company.

When the Bronco 4600 hits the dirt in November, it’ll have a team of veterans piloting a trio of trucks – Vaughn Gittin Jr, Loren Healy, Jason Scherer, Bailey Cole, Brad Lovell, and Roger Lovell. Bronco 4600 testing kicks off later this month, and it will derive as a testbed for “a growing list” of Ford Licensed Accessories and Ford Performance parts. The Ford Bronco hasn’t even entered production yet, though that hasn’t slowed the automaker from advertising it.