The nine-year run for the Toyota GT86 (known simply as the 86 in the United States) is finished in the United Kingdom. Over its production run, the automaker managed to move nearly 7,500 units of the car there. Don't miss the coupe too much, though, because a new one is coming. "Of course, this is not the end of the story: watch this space for the next chapter," Toyota says in its farewell sports coupe.

The GT86 debuted in production specification at the 2011 Tokyo Motor Show. The vehicle's name has a couple of meanings. It's a reference to the rear-drive AE86 Corolla coupe that's famous from the manga Initial D. In addition, the engine cylinders have a bore and stroke of 86 millimeters.

Toyota has been careful not to reveal too many details about the second-gen 86. The best hint about it yet is from a design trademark registration that appears to show the coupe's new lower fascia. In comparison to the mostly identical Subaru BRZ, the 86 has a bigger grille and more rounded styling.

Like the first-gen 86 and BRZ, the two vehicles should be mechanically identical. The new Subaru model adopts a 2.4-liter flat-four engine, so Toyota can no longer claim the bore and stroke as a source of the vehicle's name. The powerplant makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 newton-meters). Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

The suspension uses MacPherson struts in front and double wishbones in the rear. The chassis and subframe mounts receive reinforcements to increase overall rigidity by 50 percent.

At least for the Subaru, the company estimates the BRZ to weigh 2,815 pounds, which is 17 pounds more than before. The figures for the Toyota should be similar.

The new BRZ goes on sale this fall. Because the two vehicles come from the same factory, it seems likely the 86 would arrive around the same time. The unveiling would happen before that, so look for a premiere in the coming months.