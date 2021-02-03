GameStop employees who may have missed out on the company's wild stock ride could get a different type of deal. Cars Direct is reporting that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is offering employees an interesting incentive – a haggle-free price that's one percent below the dealer's invoice. That may not seem like much – one-percent savings on $30,000 is $300 – but the incentive does eliminate the need to negotiate, which could help coax some customers into showrooms.

The deal, which includes a $75 program fee, is offered through FCA's Affiliate Rewards Program – the company's program to offer special pricing to supplier and affiliate companies. Cars Direct notes that program documents sent to dealers list GameStop as an eligible company for the incentive, though the program might be limited to employees at the company's Texas headquarters. The deal is available across several makes and models within the FCA lineup, though the publication notes that both the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Ram 1500 TRX are excluded.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Dodge Durango shop now

As with any deal, it is best to shop around before committing to anything. A haggle-free price and one-percent savings are nice, though customers may be able to get better deals without the incentive if they negotiate independently. There could be other discounts available, too, that offer even more savings. Cars Direct notes that there could be some upcoming deals available as we approach President's Day, too, which could supersede the haggle-free one-percent deal.

Those who have been following the GameStop saga know that the video game retailer stock price has been on a rollercoaster. The company's stock price surged from around $20 in early January, riding a social media wave, to a high of nearly $350 by the end of the month. The price has since leveled off, currently hovering around $97 at the time of writing.