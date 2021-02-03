Before Porsche even revealed the Taycan, it’d already announced that it’d set a Nurburgring record with the all-electric sedan. Porsche was crowned the fastest four-door EV to rocket around the famous track – a worthy title – though one that apparently failed to satisfy the brand. Porsche took two Taycans to Brands Hatch Circuit in the UK last December, where the company got to work setting a total of 13 endurance records at the track.

Porsche used the 4S to set records for the time taken to drive 50 kilometers, 50 miles, 100 kilometers, 500 kilometers, 500 miles, and 1,000 kilometers from a standing start. The 4S also set the record for distance covered in one hour (98.192 kilometers), also from a standing start. The Turbo S broke a similar set of records, setting new ones for the time taken to cover 200 kilometers, 100 miles, and 200 miles. Porsche also used the Turbo S to set records for distance covered in three hours (252.356 km), six hours (450.065 km), and 12 hours (915.762 km).

Gallery: Porsche Taycan At Brands Hatch Circuit

16 Photos

The new records set at Brands Hatch come after the company also set the record for the longest EV drift, earning a Guinness World Record title for its efforts. The Turbo S is the sportiest Taycan variant available, offering up to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters of torque). That’s capable of propelling the sedan from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The 4S slots below the Turbo model, offering up to 563 hp (419 kW) and is capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds.

Porsche has further filled out the Taycan lineup with a base version, introduced last month for the US, though the company didn’t use it to set any records. It’s down on power compared to the other two, though it makes up to 469 hp (350 kW) and 263 lb-ft (357 Nm). Its $79,900 price tag is still pricey, though much cheaper than the $103,800 starting price for the 4S.