Well, isn't this interesting.

February 3 was supposed to be Ford's day in the spotlight, at least in the truck world. And to a large extent, it is Ford's day with the official reveal of the next-generation F-150 Raptor. However, the spotlight isn't entirely shining on the Blue Oval thanks to some convenient timing from the marketing department at Ram.

As you can see above, a brand new Ram TRX ad is making the rounds today and let's be honest. The odds of this merely being a coincidence are extremely low. Lest we forget, Jeep pulled a similar media coup last year by unveiling its Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept concurrently with Ford's big Bronco reveal. Ram and Jeep are part of the same Stellantis family, but even without that connection, it's not like Ram hasn't been taking swipes at the Raptor ever since its 702-horsepower TRX hit the stage.

To Ram's credit, Ford's Raptor debut might be a bit underwhelming for folks seeking a revolutionary TRX fighter. Despite all the rumors about meeting the TRX in a V8 horsepower war, the new Raptor soldiers on with its twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6. What's more, Ford hasn't released specific power figures yet so we don't know the performance of this performance truck. It seems the Blue Oval backed down from Ram's Twitter challenge to "pop the hood" after all.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

30 Photos

For now, anyway. Ford did confirm that a V8-powered Raptor R is coming next year, but as with the current version, its stats are a mystery. In any case, the TRX with its supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 and supreme speed both on and off the beaten path is currently the king of the hill. However, we suspect this battle is just beginning and it's shaping up to be a good one.