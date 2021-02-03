The electric future of Genesis is a hot topic these days. It was just earlier today when we talked about the brand’s first production battery-powered crossover, and now we can share spy photos of another, slightly larger electric SUV. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of the upcoming GV70e electric crossover.

Our photographers caught the test car on public roads in Germany, near the Hyundai Test Center in Rüsselsheim. It looks very familiar as it is basically identical to the combustion-powered GV70 in its shape and size. There are small tweaks though hinting at its zero-emission nature.

Gallery: Genesis GV70e spy photos

20 Photos

The front end’s heavy camouflage seems to be hiding a closed-off grille and interestingly, there’s a little hole in the disguise that keeps the front-facing camera uncovered. Below the main grille, there’s a second, smaller grid with what looks like a closed-off pattern at the sides.

Moving to the sides, there are new five-spoke wheels with Michelin tires. On the front fenders, this prototype has additional small boxes that are probably related to the vehicle’s charging system, but the fabric disguise conceals their actual shape and size.

There’s nothing really interesting happening at the back as the overall design appears to be unchanged compared to the combustion-powered GV70. One thing worth pointing out though is the fact that we see no tailpipes which is a strong indication that there’s a battery-powered powertrain under the skin.

A very recent report from South Korea claims the GV70e should be ready for its debut before the year’s end. We can’t tell whether that’s true or not but the prototype here doesn’t look too far away from being ready for production.