It’s a great week if you’re a fan of big American muscle as the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans are being followed today by Ford’s new super truck. The third-generation F-150 Raptor is ready to take on the Ram TRX in the battle for the most exciting off-road performance truck. We’ve been spying on the new Raptor since August 2020 and the camouflage will finally drop later today.

A leaked dealer ordering guide seemingly confirmed the new Raptor will have an EcoBoost high-output 3.5-liter V6 underneath its bulging hood. The million-dollar question is whether the Blue Oval will offer an optional V8 to fully compete with the aforementioned TRX. We will have to wait and see about that, but there’s more to the Raptor than a beefy powertrain. There should be some sweet off-road upgrades above the already capable F-150 Tremor.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Spy Photos

11 Photos

According to recent leaks, the new Raptor will come with a choice of eight paint shades: Oxford White, Agate Black, Code Orange, Velocity Blue, Rapid Red, Iconic Silver, Antimatter Blue, and Lead Foot. Ford will throw in a dual-panel moonroof for an extra $1,495 and 17-inch forged aluminum wheels for $1,895.

Being labeled as a 2021 model year rather than 2022MY as previously reported by some outlets, it means the new Raptor should go on sale shortly after its world premiere. If the V8 derivative is indeed on the agenda, we might have to patiently wait as Ford could come out with the big guns later in the performance truck’s life cycle.

The beefy F-150 is not the only new Raptor that Ford has been working on as the next generation of the smaller Ranger was recently spotted in the range-topping trim. In addition, the revived Bronco is also getting a Raptor-like treatment, though the model’s official name will allegedly be Warthog.