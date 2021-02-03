Needless to say, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered automotive sales last year. Even the list of best-selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in 2020 showed a massive sales decline compared to the previous year, telling us that it was a blanket slump that wasn't concentrated on just the non-popular models.

In line with the sales turmoil last year, car brands also reflected a massive surplus of inventory of unsold 2020 model year vehicles. While this can be good for current buyers (since they will have the option to go for the newest 2021 model year or a slightly dated 2020 model), an iSeeCars study of over 700,000 new cars for sale shows the vehicle nameplates with the most unsold 2020 inventory.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

73 Photos

Topping the list is Ford Escape, showing a whopping 90.4 percent of its new cars for sale coming from the 2020 model year. While the Escape is a normally popular vehicle, it suffered a sales decline due to the availability of a similarly-priced Blue Oval vehicle on the same platform: the Ford Bronco Sport.

Other Ford vehicles included in the top 10 list are the Ecosport (second, 71.3 percent); Expedition (fourth, 61.08 percent); Expedition Max (fifth, 59.2 percent); and Ranger (eighth, 51.5 percent). Of note, the industry average is listed at 22.5 percent.

The Chevy Bolt takes the third spot in the list with 68.9 percent of new cars on offer from the 2020 model year. The Hyundai Santa Fe is on the sixth spot with 57.7 percent, while the Chrysler 300 (52 percent), Dodge Charger (51.2 percent), and Buick Envision (51.1 percent) conclude the top 10 together with the Ford Ranger.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Santa Fe is the only non-American car in the list of 10 cars with the most unsold 2020 inventory. For buyers of the Korean crossover, it won't be a tough decision to make as the 2021 model year offers so much update compared to its predecessor with a small base price difference.