AddArmor bills itself as a company designing and offering mobile safe rooms – well-armored cars that take personal safety to a new level anywhere you want. The company has kitted-out a Ferrari 458 Speciale and the high-performance Audi RS7, though the latest is a bit more extreme – an armored Hennessey VelociRaptor. The company pairs its Dyneema armor with Hennessey’s 600-horsepower upgrade for the Ford Raptor for a truly formidable package.

The company uses Dyneema for its armor, a polycarbonate composite that AddArmor claims is 15 times stronger than steel and 40 percent stronger than Kevlar on a weight-for-weight comparison. The material is capable of withstanding improvised explosive devices or AK-47 rounds. However, the company goes far beyond just adding armor to make the truck secure – it’s packed with cutting-edge security features.

Gallery: Hennessey VelociRaptor By AddArmor

17 Photos

The security package includes a counter-attack sound system, and electric-shock door handles for when things turn dicey. The package includes concealed front and rear bumpers, a dual battery system, siren and stone lights, an operational intercom system, and “bomb scanning capabilities.” AddArmor also offers run-flat tires, capable of driving up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour). Brembo brakes provide extra stopping power, while a front suspension leveling kit keeps everything at an even keel.

The security package, which is completely interchangeable to meet customers’ needs, is outfitted to a Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup. The package increases the truck’s output from the Raptor’s stock 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) to an even 600 hp (447 kW). A sprint from zero-to-60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes just 4.2 seconds thanks to Hennessey’s high-flow air induction system, its stainless steel exhaust system, and software upgrade. Security packages, which are available for both new and used vehicles, start at around $30,000.