The G Wagen is without a doubt one of the most recognizable vehicles in the Mercedes lineup; nothing else on the road offers up quite the same sight or sound. However, a duo of test mules for the latest AMG version of the famed SUV was recently spied prowling around in the snow.

Purists can rejoice because if our ears don’t deceive us, the latest model will still pack a similar twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. That’s all well and good, but another party piece of the G is its side-exit exhaust pipes which we spotted as well. Not only do they look tremendous, but also they deliver more of the V8’s deep baritone sound into the cabin.

We’d be remiss not to mention the G Wagen’s place in pop-culture cruising through downtown LA running errands. But it would be a grave mistake not to mention this vehicle’s offroad credentials. Sure, the bog-standard previous model came with summer tires and 22-inch wheels, but it transforms into an absolute behemoth with some proper rubber.

As such, we can’t make too many judgments from the spy video itself because it only captured the Mercedes SUV tackling a rather elementary packed winter track. Putting it through some more difficult situations wouldn’t go amiss, but this is all we have at the moment.

From the exterior things look very similar to the previous model. The only notable components wearing camouflage were the wheel arches and the leading edge of the roof rack. We’ll have to wait and see what changes are revealed once the German automaker draws the curtains further, but it’s certainly refreshing to know that the famously chunky exterior remains largely unaltered.