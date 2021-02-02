Initial reservations for the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing filled within minutes.

Cadillac finally unveiled its dynamic sports sedan duo. The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the high-powered Caddy sedans we've been waiting for, but folks eager to buy one will have to wait a bit longer. The reservations for the initial production run of 250 each are already filled, and they could be keepers. That's because these are the last V-Series vehicles from Cadillac to have internal-combustion power. More on that in a bit.

It wasn't long after the February 1 reveal that we heard rumblings about order banks being filled. Cadillac stated that each Blackwing model would have an initial run of 250 vehicles that buyers could reserve starting at 7:30 pm EST. It seems buyers thirsty for prolific power and a manual transmission flooded the system.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
11 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/nJnqR/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/qnNqz/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/e2xBp/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/NYXKY/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/QzEK1/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/reQqx/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/YM9OW/s6/2022-cadillac-ct5-v-blackwing.jpg

"Following the reveal of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing last night, Cadillac began taking reservations for the first 250 of each ultra-high performance sedan on Cadillac.com," said a Cadillac spokesperson to Motor1.com. "Reservations for the CT5-V Blackwing, the most powerful Cadillac ever produced, were filled within minutes. Not long afterwards, reservations for the CT4-V Blackwing were filled as well. Customers that were not able to successfully reserve one of the first 250 of their preferred model, have the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist."

The New Blackwing Twins Are Here:

2022 cadillac ct4 v blackwing specs 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Revealed With Twin-Turbo V6 And A Manual
2022 cadillac ct5 v blackwing specs The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is The Most Powerful Cadillac Ever

The good news here is that Cadillac plans to build many more Blackwing models. Signing up for the waitlist puts buyers in line to get a new model as soon as they're available, but we suspect the first 250 will be extra special. Car and Driver mentioned the new Blackwings will be the last V-Series Caddys to have an internal-combustion gasoline engine, and Cadillac confirmed that to Motor1.com. In other words, you're looking at the beginning of the end of a very long automotive era. We suspect more than a few people will be saddened by that news.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
16 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/myLqv/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/x6vAw/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/39PYL/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/81OxJ/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/gmokw/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Ao84y/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/yEj3b/s6/2022-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing.jpg

"Last night, Cadillac’s performance pedigree found another gear as customers began reserving their V-Series Blackwings," said Cadillac Global Vice President Rory Harvey. "The demand is a testament to the engineering and design teams that delivered the most track-capable Cadillacs ever. It also reflects the passion customers have for our V-Series performance brand.”

Cadillac CT4
shop now
 

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Cadillac CT4

 
shop now
 

However, the automaker was keen to point out that its commitment to performance will remain no matter what kind of propulsion is used. Still, it's a bittersweet moment but at least gasoline is going out with a bang in the halls of Cadillac. The CT4-V Blackwing dishes up 472 hp (352 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6, but the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing cranks out 668 hp (498 kW) to become the most powerful production Cadillac of all-time.

Source: Cadillac