Cadillac finally unveiled its dynamic sports sedan duo. The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the high-powered Caddy sedans we've been waiting for, but folks eager to buy one will have to wait a bit longer. The reservations for the initial production run of 250 each are already filled, and they could be keepers. That's because these are the last V-Series vehicles from Cadillac to have internal-combustion power. More on that in a bit.

It wasn't long after the February 1 reveal that we heard rumblings about order banks being filled. Cadillac stated that each Blackwing model would have an initial run of 250 vehicles that buyers could reserve starting at 7:30 pm EST. It seems buyers thirsty for prolific power and a manual transmission flooded the system.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

11 Photos

"Following the reveal of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing last night, Cadillac began taking reservations for the first 250 of each ultra-high performance sedan on Cadillac.com," said a Cadillac spokesperson to Motor1.com. "Reservations for the CT5-V Blackwing, the most powerful Cadillac ever produced, were filled within minutes. Not long afterwards, reservations for the CT4-V Blackwing were filled as well. Customers that were not able to successfully reserve one of the first 250 of their preferred model, have the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist."

The good news here is that Cadillac plans to build many more Blackwing models. Signing up for the waitlist puts buyers in line to get a new model as soon as they're available, but we suspect the first 250 will be extra special. Car and Driver mentioned the new Blackwings will be the last V-Series Caddys to have an internal-combustion gasoline engine, and Cadillac confirmed that to Motor1.com. In other words, you're looking at the beginning of the end of a very long automotive era. We suspect more than a few people will be saddened by that news.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

16 Photos

"Last night, Cadillac’s performance pedigree found another gear as customers began reserving their V-Series Blackwings," said Cadillac Global Vice President Rory Harvey. "The demand is a testament to the engineering and design teams that delivered the most track-capable Cadillacs ever. It also reflects the passion customers have for our V-Series performance brand.”

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Cadillac CT4 shop now

However, the automaker was keen to point out that its commitment to performance will remain no matter what kind of propulsion is used. Still, it's a bittersweet moment but at least gasoline is going out with a bang in the halls of Cadillac. The CT4-V Blackwing dishes up 472 hp (352 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6, but the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing cranks out 668 hp (498 kW) to become the most powerful production Cadillac of all-time.