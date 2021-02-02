The latest version of the Airstream Flying Cloud incorporates a home office into the floor plan so that owners can work from anywhere. The trailer offers lots of other amenities, too.

Airstream says that creating the new model comes from feedback from owners who are already working on the road from their trailer. The company takes its existing Flying Cloud 30FB Corner Bunk trailer and removes the sleeping area. A desk, cupboards, and other storage spaces replace this section. There are even several windows, so folks can enjoy the sights of nature. A divider and black-out curtains offer privacy when on the job.

Airstream includes an office chair that fits into a recessed groove on the edge of the desk for easy storage when not in use. There's a strap for securing it when traveling.

The company includes a pop-up outlet with a power plug and USB port, and a 1000W power inverter powers it. There's also access to the satellite TV and HDMI inputs. The surface of the overhead cabinets doubles as a dry erase board for writing notes.

"The pandemic has permanently changed the traditional work landscape and we’re thrilled to offer a travel trailer that meets the needs of our times without compromise," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President and CEO, about creating the new model.

When not the owner isn't working, this Airstream offers amenities like a kitchenette, dining area, and bathroom, including a shower. A furnace keeps occupants warm. The sleeping section comes standard with a queen-size bed.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office starts at $107,500. Airstream is taking orders for the model now, and deliveries start in the coming weeks.