Just a few weeks ago, we spied the next-generation Ford Ranger for the first time with design influences from the current F-150. The truck will be a global product and will share many technologies with the next-gen Volkswagen Amarok. It will be assembled in a number of different locations around the world, including South Africa where Ford will make one of the largest-ever investments in the local automotive industry.

The manufacturer has announced it plans to pour no less than $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations. This will represent the largest investment ever made by Ford in the company’s 97-year history in South Africa. A large portion of the money will go into the expansion of the local plant’s production capacity as a preparation for the launch of the new Ranger.

“This investment will further modernize our South African operations, helping them to play an even more important role in the turnaround and growth of our global automotive operations, as well as our strategic alliance with Volkswagen,” Ford said in a statement.

Currently, the Silverton Assembly Plant has an annual capacity of 168,000 vehicles and following the huge investment, it will be boosted to approximately 200,000 units. The factory will produce the Ranger for the local market and export it to over 100 global markets.

Additionally, Ford will also assemble the new Volkswagen Amarok as part of the Ford-VW strategic alliance. With the new investment, Ford will create 1,200 new jobs at the site increasing its local workforce to 5,500 employees.

“Ranger is one of our highest volume, most successful global vehicles. This investment will equip our team with the tools and facilities to deliver the best Ford Ranger ever, in higher numbers and with superior quality.”