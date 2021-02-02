A forbidden fruit in the United States, the new Ford Focus is among the best-selling compact cars in Europe. It shares the stage with the Volkswagen Golf, Skoda Octavia, Renault Megane, and the likes in what is likely the most competitive segment on the Old continent.

Ford is constantly updating the Focus to keep it fresh with the most recent upgrade coming in the form of a new electrified powertrain and a digital instrument cluster. It seems that more significant changes are in the cards as well.

Gallery: Ford Focus Active spy photos

3 Photos

These are the first spy photos of the Focus facelift. What you see in the gallery below is a Focus Active prototype, which is essentially a lifted wagon version of the regular model. The Active variant is already available in Europe but this test car hides some exterior revisions worthy of our attention.

The changes to the front fascia are obvious. The headlights have a modified shape and the LED daytime running strip is positioned lower within the cluster. Interestingly, the shape of the DLRs seems very similar to the lighting signature of the Mondeo which is still sold in Europe. Most likely, the automaker wants to build a stronger visual connection between two of its core models across the ocean.

While there are additional changes hiding under the camouflage at the front, including a new grille and a redesigned bumper, the rear end seems to be equipped only with new taillights. The new units seem to be slimmer with different internal graphics.

Given the current Focus’ age, we are a bit surprised to see Ford is already cooking up a refresh for the model. We don’t expect to see it on sale before the end of this year or even in early 2022 and the automaker could finally introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the popular nameplate.