When Ford revealed the 2021 Bronco, the company also announced it'd offer a wide selection of accessories for the off-roader. The Bronco is an enthusiast vehicle competing against the well-established Jeep Wrangler that’s available with a plethora of aftermarket goodies. Details about what Ford would offer have leaked, providing hints as to what to expect, though a new post on the Bronco6G.com forum gives us our first official look at several.

New Bronco customers will have their fair share of fender flares styles to choose from, including pocket style flares with recessed rivets. Ford will also offer several different top selections, which includes fully retractable tops (available in both vinyl and twill), partially retractable ones, and mesh and vinyl ones. Rock rails, a skid plate upgrade, and splash guards are also on the list. Another accessory is trail armor that protects the SUV's front and rear corners, the hood's leading edge, and rocker panels.

Ford also offers interior accessories that may not be as aesthetically pleasing as what it offers for the exterior, but that doesn't make them any less functional. One of the more interesting ones is the cargo area security drawer that sits on the cargo floor. There's also the available swing gate table that provides a flat surface at the rear of the vehicle. Ford also offers a fixed lid for the rear cargo area that's makes it accessible only when the rear hatch is open, keeping valuable away from prying eyes. The company also offers door sill plates, floor mats, graphics packages, and car covers.

There are many more accessories, which are available to check out at Bronco6G.com – along with many of their prices. Ford will also offer power upgrades for the 2.3- and 2.7-liter engines, suspension lifts, axle and gear upgrades, new headliners, and upgraded exhaust systems. Bronco customers should have no trouble using the $300 Ford has offered to waiting customers for the SUV's delay, though it looks like many could easily exceed that amount.