We've been waiting for Cadillac to debut its new performance-oriented Blackwing models for some time – but now they’re officially here. Alongside the larger CT5-V Blackwing, today the company has revealed the hot new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedan. With 472 horsepower (351 kilowatts) from a twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual gearbox, and properly sporty looks, Cadillac hopes the CT4-V Blackwing will be able to take on the German alternatives.

The Blackwing ditches the base CT4-V's turbo-four for a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 instead. That’s the same engine (without the two turbos) found on larger GM vehicles like the Chevrolet Blazer and Cadillac XT6. But with new titanium connecting rods, a revised crankshaft, and a few other minor tweaks, this setup helps the Blackwing model achieve an impressive 472 hp and 445 pound-feet (602 newton-meters). All that extra oomph pairs with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic, with power sent to the rear wheels.

That allows the CT4-V to hit 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds with the automatic transmission, on to an impressive top speed of 189 miles per hour (304 kilometers per hour). The manual transmission will likely make this car slightly slower to 60, but probably not by much. And like the larger CT5-V Blackwing, the CT4-V gets exclusive Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring in at 255/35R18 up front and 275/35R18 in the rear. That new rubber wraps around a trim-exclusive set of 18-inch wheels and optional carbon ceramic brakes.

The CT4-V also adopts the latest iteration of GM's highly lauded Magnetic Ride Control. Version 4.0 improves the front and rear suspension setup by adding hollow stabilizer bars and higher-rate bushings, which makes the CT4-V Blackwing more capable when in Sport or Track driving modes, but comfortable on the road in the standard Tour driving mode. Both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models also get an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

Visually, not much differentiates the Blackwing model from the traditional CT4-V. This version does get more aggressive carbon fiber elements on the front end, a larger grille with pronounced side vents, as well as a noticeable carbon fiber spoiler out back. Inside, new carbon fiber elements adorn the center console, dash, and door panels, with a 3D-printed shifter positioned dead center. That’s very much in line with what Cadillac has planned for the likewise-hotter CT5-V Blackwing.

Compared to German alternatives like the Audi RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is the quickest and most powerful option. The RS3 pumps out 394 hp (294 kW) and takes 3.9 seconds to hit 60, while the CLA 45 produces 382 hp (284 kW) and takes 4.0 seconds to 60. Not only that, but the Cadillac is well-priced comparatively.

The Cadillac CT4-V starts $59,990 before options, which makes it only a few thousand dollars more expensive than the RS3 ($56,200) and CLA 45 ($54,800). It's unclear if the CT4 will get some of the same options as the larger CT5-V Blackwing should, like Super Cruise or any trim-specific paint options or features, but buyers looking to snag one of the first 250 versions of the CT4-V Blackwing can pre-order now by placing a $1,000 deposit.