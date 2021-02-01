Automotive-themed homes aren’t a new phenomenon. Classic signs of forgotten brands dotting walls lined with vintage license plates and other automotive goodies are a staple in some, adding a touch of personality to the homestead. However, this Texas estate, located 20 minutes outside Dallas and Fort Worth, takes that a step further. It feels as if every inch of the property features some sort of automotive touch, and it’s for sale.

The home comes with car lifts (the listing doesn’t specify how many), a paint application booth, and a tire changer, though that’s just the start for this expansive property. The house sits on 10 Texas-sized acres of land and includes a 10-car garage – a proper space for any collection – while the home drips in automotive memorabilia. Vintage gas pumps dot the property – with one turned into what looks like a drinks cooler – metals advertisement signs are located inside and out, and there’s more than one vehicle used for non-vehicular purposes.

The house, located in Roanoke, Texas, measures 7,419 square feet (689 square meters) and was built in 2014. The main house features two bedrooms, while the entertaining house and glass-enclosed repair shop are roomy enough to hold 60 people. The listing says that the property includes five “bedrooms” and seven total bathrooms – five full and two half-baths. Wood is used throughout the house, complementing the home’s mix of modern and unique styling touches. Sometimes, automotive touches in a house can be a bit overpowering to the overall aesthetic.

The property doesn’t come cheap – the listing is asking for $8 million if you wanted to make it yours. That’s not cheap, though the home comes packed with everything a car enthusiast could want in a property. The home provides plenty of space for an eclectic car collection and the tools to complete that neglected project. If you’re looking to move, why not move to Texas?