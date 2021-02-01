Bullitt was quite a film, but keen petrolheads in the audience were likely too distracted by Steve McQueen and his Mustang to keep track of anything else. Painted in Highland Green the original movie car was recently thrown back into the spotlight after it was found and sold at auction for just over $3.7 million. However, FordAuthority recently reported that the modern versions of the Bullitt and GT350 Mustang will be discontinued to make way for the Mach 1.

The newer S550 version of the famous green pony car packed a 480-horsepower (357.9-kilowatts) 5.0-liter Coyote V8 which was exclusively mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Along with plenty of power, it featured subtle nods to the original vehicle with flashes of the green paint in interior stitching, a classic white spherical shift-knob, and even a bespoke welcome screen in the gauge cluster.

However, things are a bit different when it comes to the GT350 and its more extreme Voodoo 5.2-liter V8 engine which has a shaky future ahead of itself. A holy grail of power, its flat-plane crank produces a bespoke sound capable of melting the heart of any Mustang enthusiast in its presence. And that’s unfortunate because this might be its swan-song performance.

No matter though, because the Mach 1 is coming back and it receives the best bits from both of its predecessors. Under the hood, it will carry the same 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the Bullitt and under the skin it will carry the best to offer from the GT350 and GT500 for improved handling.

Semantics aside, the Mach 1 is set to reach dealerships in the US and Canada in the spring of 2021 – overseas deliveries will follow. With the industry direction of the Mustang up in the air, we can at least appreciate the unbelievable legacy of the pony car.