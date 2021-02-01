We are on the cusp of seeing a new Ford F-150 Raptor, but it's not the only hardcore off-roader in the Blue Oval's near future. New spy shots from the Motor City give us a taste of what Roush has in store for the F-150, and in this iteration, it looks ready to leap tall mountains in a single stab of the throttle.

Roush has a long, close-knit relationship with Ford for building both on-road and off-road F-150s. This one is decidedly destined for trails less traveled, with spy shots revealing all kinds of aggressive exterior changes. It starts up front with Raptor-esque Roush branding in the grille, followed by fender flares at all four corners. We see a roof wing beneath the oddball camo wrap, and you can't have a Roush truck without the trademark side-exit exhaust.

Gallery: 2021 Roush F-150 SC Spy Photos

12 Photos

Perhaps the biggest news here is what you can't see. We're told that a supercharged version of Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 sits under the hood, developing at least 650 horsepower. It's just a rumor at this point, but our sources in these situations are generally pretty accurate. Considering the Ram TRX offers 702 hp from its Hellcat V8, the Roush crew likely has its crosstown rival in mind with this monster. That's especially true when you consider the upgraded suspension, which we're told is a Fox Performance Series system.

It's also inevitable that buyers will throw a second glance at the Roush offering as opposed to Ford's in-house off-roader, the F-150 Raptor. That's especially true for those wanting V8 muscle, as leaked information says the Raptor will stick with the twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6. That is, it will be the standard engine. We've also caught camo-wrapped Raptor test vehicles emitting a V8 rumble, and rumors say a range-topping Raptor with the supercharged V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 could arrive eventually.

Most of our questions on the next-gen Raptor should be answered on February 3, when Ford officially debuts the new truck. As for when the Roush F-150 officially enters the scene, that's expected to happen sometime in the spring.