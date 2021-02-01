There's a new teaser for the next-gen Nissan Frontier that shows the new truck kicking up some sand in the desert. The pickup makes a full debut on February 4 at 1:00 PM ET.

The teaser video is just six seconds long but shows a lot of the Frontier in that time. It starts with a glimpse of two-tone wheels that have black centers and silver sections around the rim. The truck in this clip is the rugged Pro-4X grade. There's also a partial view of the grille and headlights, and the design fits very closely with an image from Nissan's presentation of the Navara (below).

2021 Nissan Frontier teaser

The truck in the center is the one that all evidence suggests is the new Frontier. Flanking it, there's the Titan on the left and Navara on the right. The new styling drops Nissan's long-lived V-motion grille for a blocky look that's wider on the top and tapers inward for the lower section. The rectangular headlights have horizontal running lights on the top and bottom.

The new Frontier uses the same 3.8-liter V6 from the 2020 model that makes 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

While the powertrain is the same, the rest of the Frontier gets major updates. The existing truck dates back to the 2005 model year, so there's a lot of room for improvement. Inside, there's an infotainment system that looks far better than the one in the existing pickup. There's also a smaller, separate display for the HVAC settings. A dial controls the transfer case.