The McLaren 765LT continued the 675LT’s legacy while giving the 720S a race-oriented sibling. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter powering the 765LT is more potent than in the 720S, but it wasn’t enough to satisfy Novitec. The German aftermarket tuner excels at enhancing supercars from a range of makers, and the company worked its magic on one of McLaren’s latest supercar, adding both visual enhancements and major performance upgrades.

Novitec offers three different tuning stages, though the most powerful is the Performance Stage 2 upgrade. The company’s plug-and-play N-Tronic control unit tweaks the ignition and fuel injection and modifies the electronic boost pressure control to increase the engine’s output to 855 horsepower (629 kilowatts) and 662 pound-feet (898 Newton-meters) of torque. The extra power propels the supercar from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.5 seconds and 200 kph (124 mph) in 6.5 seconds. The car’s top speed is over 330 kph (205 mph), a smidge below the 720S’s 340 kph (212 mph) top speed.

Gallery: McLaren 765LT By Novitec

12 Photos

Enhancing the McLaren’s sound is Novitec’s high-performance Inconel exhaust, which customers can further improve with 999 fine-gold plating. The company developed the LT’s staggered MC3 20- and 21-inch forged wheels with Vossen, available in 72 different colors in brushed or polished finishes. Novitec sports springs lower the ride height by about 20 millimeters (0.79 inches), which lowers the center of gravity for a car that weighs less than 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds).

Novitec pairs those performance upgrades with a slew of visual enhancements, much of which are available in naked carbon fiber. Upgraded aerodynamic pieces include the carbon inserts for the headlights, carbon fiber rocker panels, air intakes, roof scoop, hood, trunk lid, and more. Inside, Novitec offers customers a “virtually limitless” selection of color varieties, fine leather, and Alcantara.