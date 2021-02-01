We are just a few weeks away from seeing the first new-generation electric vehicle from Hyundai in its final production form. The Ioniq 5 is scheduled to debut later this month and the automaker has already teased the zero-emission hatchback on a number of occasions. We’ve also had several unofficial encounters with the funky EV and today we are happy to share our best look at the model yet.

It comes courtesy of a South Korean YouTube channel focused on electric cars. The long 12:46-minute video shows a Tesla Model 3 owner stalking an Ioniq 5 prototype in the city of Bundang-gu, one of South Korea’s wealthiest and highest developed areas.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle Teasers

4 Photos

The video starts with a quick overview of the Hyundai Concept 45 and the teaser images for the production Ioniq 5. Jump to the 3:00-minute mark, and that’s where it gets interesting. The footage provides a very close look at the rear end of the electric vehicle with its pixelar taillights. There’s also a detailed view of the wheels, which seem to be identical to the concept’s sharply-styled rims. Just for the record, this prototype rides on 20-inch alloys with 255/45 Michelin tires.

Up next, we get to see the pop-out door handles that seem to be part of the production model’s standard equipment. Then, once the prototype is finally in motion, we get a good look at its overall size - and judging from what we see, it looks surprisingly large. From behind, the taillights seem massive and it appears that the inner sections will be used as turn signals.

As a reminder, the Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai’s first model to be based on the E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. As standard, the eco-friendly hatch is expected to gain a dual-motor setup and a fast-charging function. Early speculations suggest a range of about 249 miles (400 kilometers) at a single charge.