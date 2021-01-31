Keeping to the ethos of Enzo Ferrari, the 488 Pista’s main goal is to catapult you around any race track faster than anything else on the planet. However, the Italian automaker’s Tailor Made program has recently added a splash of alternative color to the vehicle, producing a controversial aesthetic. Ferrari even goes as far as to say that it breaks the rules, but is there a standard formula for such a special car?

Keen readers and purists will likely be screaming from the rooftops that it should be painted Rosso Corsa red, the international racing color of Italy. And while that’s a heavily disputed topic, you’ll see that this example wears a light silver paint job with a very muted olive green undertone. However, it does still have a streak of the classic red color in a racing stripe – with a delicate touch of white – that runs the entire length of the vehicle.

Modifications are very similar in the cockpit, where the two bucket seats wear the same color scheme and pattern as the exterior. Mechanically, everything else is just as you would expect from any other 488 Pista. To the uninitiated, it boasts a 710-horsepower (529.447-kilowatts) twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, which is no other word than insane when it comes to a road-legal vehicle.

Although the engine is the clear focal point of this car, it can still navigate corners without trying to kill you. It features very complex Formula 1 inspired aerodynamic technology along with massive Brembo brakes – 15.6-inch rotors at the front and 14.1 inches at the rear. Obviously, there’s a joint-strike force of other tech keeping the 488 Pista planted, which we’ve covered in a previous article.

Semantics aside, Ferrari’s Tailor Made program offers customers an unparalleled level of customization compared to the factory brochure. Buyers have the chance to work with a personal stylist to give their pride and joy a truly personal touch.