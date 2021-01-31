In the realm of motorhomes, bigger is better. That's if you want more living space, which is the very essence of owning this type of vehicle. However, one can't deny that massive rigs are cumbersome to drive. Their sheer size hampers maneuverability, which could discourage newbie drivers rather than entice them into the adventurous life off-the-grid.

Motorhome companies know this struggle, which brings us to the breed of recreational vehicles that combine the maneuverability of a camper van with the living space of a motorhome. One latest example is this: the Challenger Combo X150.

Gallery: Challenger Combo X150 Camper Van

10 Photos

While not as small as the two-person VW Caddy California, the Combo X150 fits right into the camper van category with its length that measures 599 centimeters (236 inches). It's based on a Fiat Ducato and squarely rivals the Ford Transit-based Winnebago Ekko.

Despite the relatively compact dimensions, the Combo X150 has a broader floor plan than typical camper vans of its size. On the road, the smart lounge converts into passenger seats that can transport up to five people comfortably and safely with seatbelts ready. At night, the Combo has two separate beds that can house up to four people, ingeniously tucked within the squarish roofline.

More importantly, the living space features a full-width bathroom with a shower and a mirrored cabinet, among others. The whole cabin's enough to accommodate a kitchen with a 134-liter refrigerator. The whole package includes a leisure battery, 100-liter fresh and wastewater tanks, a 4,000-watt diesel heater, and a 10-liter water boiler.

Pricing wasn't disclosed by Challenger on its website, but various reports suggest that the Combo X150's price tag starts at 60,000 euros or around $73,000 with the current exchange rates.

Photos can't do the Combo X150 justice, so we highly suggest watching the feature video below if you're interested.