Genesis is gearing up for electrification this 2021, and that has been confirmed at the beginning of this year in an official press release. However, information about the upcoming electric Genesis crossover was scarce, especially its name, which would be the sixth vehicle to join the Korean luxury automaker's range.

Don't fret, though, as a recent trademark filing in South Korea by Hyundai Motor Company could give us a hint as to what name the first electrified Genesis model will bear.

Spotted by user GenesisFan at GV Forums, the automaker filed for a trademark of the names G70e, G80e, G90e, GV70e, GV80e, and GV90e. All of these names were filed under the classification "12: customized: automobiles; cars; vans; sports cars; electric cars; hybrid cars; utility sports vehicles; light trucks; electric cars with hydrogen fuel cells; automobile parts."

The last name particularly piqued our interest as Genesis is yet to launch a conventionally-powered GV90, which would have been the third and largest luxury crossover of the lineup. This filing could tell us that Genesis could jump straight to an electrified model for this model – or they could also reveal both ICE-powered and EV models at the same time.

Whichever the case may be, Genesis will be underpinning its first electric model with Hyundai/Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP, which will also underpin the Kia electric crossover and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The said platform allows up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range, coupled with a fast-charging technology that provides 100 km (62 miles) in just five minutes.

It's only a matter of time before Genesis reveals its first electric model as we've already spied a prototype getting tested in the wild. The Hyundai Motor Group is also fast-tracking its EV development, intending to offer 23 EVs by 2025.