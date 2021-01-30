If there's a route in the US that could give you one of the best views while on the road, it's arguably California's Highway 1. Also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, it's one of America's most famous thoroughfares, giving motorists a therapeutic view of the Pacific Ocean while on a leisurely drive

But if you're planning to take a road trip on this side of the US soon, you might want to reconsider as a part of Highway 1 received a substantial amount of damages due to torrential rains, getting washed away into the ocean.

California Department of Transportation (or Caltrans) has released a drone footage of the collapsed part of the highway. The washout, which practically took a huge chunk of the road and wrecked the pathway, happened just south of Big Sur, causing the route's closure until further notice.

According to Caltrans, the town of Big Sur is still open and accessible from the north. However, if you're coming from Ragged Point headed towards Big Sur, the detour isn't exactly convenient as it turned a 45-mile drive into a 200-mile plight, as pointed out by a Reddit user.

Highway 1 isn't exactly new to this wrath of nature. Its cliffside nature made the road subject to damages during typhoons and heavy rains, sustaining damages that either partially or fully close the route.

In 2017, a significant portion of Highway 1 suffered damages when Mud Creek's steep slopes collapsed and wiped out the road for over a year. Caltrans suggests that you check out its QuickMap first before traveling within the area to mitigate inconveniences.