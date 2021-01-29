Robust ladder-frame chassis, aluminum body, and more than a handful of stories exploring unchartered territories – those are what the original Land Rover Defender was known for, worthy of a cult following all over the world.

So when Land Rover brought back the Defender from the dead a few years ago, it wasn't received with open arms by fans and enthusiasts alike. The new unibody aluminum construction wasn't as tough-sounding as its predecessor, armed with a reputation that spanned over decades. Richard Hammond wasn't convinced that the new one deserves its Defender badge.

Gallery: 2020 Land Rover Defender 110: Review

32 Photos

But is the new Defender any less capable than its ancestors? Well, a video from Swansway Group on YouTube aims to convince you that it isn't.

As seen on the video embedded on top, a Land Rover Defender was trying to pull a stuck car trailer, packed with six other Land Rovers. Stafford Land Rover, a dealership in the UK, owns the transporter and according to the video description, it got stuck on ice and the Defender came to the rescue – and it was successful.

Despite struggling with traction at first, which was quite understandable, the Defender 110 here proved its serious capability to pull the undoubtedly heavy load. Beyond the touted off-road tech that the new one carries, that was one serious task it was able to complete.

Although we're not quite sure exactly which of the Defender 110 variants made this feat possible, it's safe to say that it's the most powerful of the bunch – the D300 that packs a 3.0-liter diesel that produces up to 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

Defender nay-sayers are understandable, but we can't dismiss the fact that the new version, despite veering away from the simple and basic character of its predecessor, has more to it than just a modern off-roader.