The selection of cargo vans in the US is far inferior to Europe, the Old Continent being home to several different makes and models eager to carry your cargo. One such offering is the VW Crafter, a big boxy van that’s the focus of a new German Autobahn top speed video from the Meilensammler YouTube channel, which takes the large hauler to unexpected speeds, reaching 164 kilometers per hour (102 miles per hour).

That speed isn’t impressive in the grand scheme of things. However, even with aerodynamic advancements, the VW Crafter is still similar to trying to move a brick wall through the air. With that in mind, the Crafter’s performance is a bit more impressive. The Crafter is surprisingly quick for a cargo van, easily reaching what would be considered in the US to be illegal speeds. The video not only captures the van’s spirited acceleration but also the copious amount of wind noise created at those higher speeds.

The German Autobahn had become the go-to road for top-speed runs on YouTube, the highway’s large unrestricted areas of the highway allowing for whatever speed a car can do. The Crafter achieves its triple-digit speeds with the help of Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged TDI diesel engine that produces 177 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. Power can route to the front wheels or all four.

Cargo vans may be less appealing to watch rocket down the Autobahn, though it’s no less impressive. The video shows the van passing cars, SUVs, and large semi-trucks. The Crafter, the second-generation model launching in 2017, is the largest van Volkswagen offers, though it follows the design ethos of VW’s smaller ones, such as the Caddy and T6 Transporter. The second-generation update saw Volkswagen add a ton of safety tech and creature comforts.