This new video from Nissan is very short, but if you're an enthusiast who revels in the aural delight of internal combustion, it's a sweet clip. This is a teaser for the next-generation Pathfinder, and while there isn't much to see, Nissan's messaging with this video is clear. With electrification and turbocharged four-cylinder engines spreading in the automotive sector, you can still have your Pathfinder with a V6.

The six-second clip opens with the unmistakable growl of a six-pot, almost certainly the 3.5-liter V6 offered in the current-generation model. It currently develops 284 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 259 pound-feet (351 Newton-meters) of twist, which isn't bad but in the mid-size SUV segment – possibly the most competitive segment in the entire automotive market – it's not extraordinary.

Gallery: Next-Generation Nissan Pathfinder Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

We don't know if a power boost is in store, but rumors do suggest the 2.0-liter VC turbocharged four-cylinder from the Altima will be offered. That mill makes 248 hp (185 kW) in the sedan, which is slightly down from the V6. However, torque is actually higher at 273 lb-ft (370 Nm), which could make it the more desirable choice for buyers. Regardless of the engine, we've heard the unloved CVT will be replaced with a nine-speed automatic transmission. That upgrade alone could bring new buyers into Nissan dealerships.

As for the styling, expect a broader Nissan-family V-motion grille with styling cues similar to the recently refreshed Armada. Underneath, the next-gen Pathfinder shares a platform with the Altima and Maxima, so expect base models to utilize front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive available. Interior spy photos show significant changes from the current Pathfinder, not the least of which being a large central touchscreen. If you're not a fan of consolidating everything to the infotainment system, don't worry. We still see plenty of buttons and a manually operated shift stalk.

Nissan will unveil the 2022 Pathfinder along with the new Frontier pickup on February 4. You can follow the debuts right here at Motor1.com.