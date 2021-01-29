Mercedes, much like virtually all automakers, is investing heavily in electrification to prepare for an inevitable zero-emissions future. Massive budgets are needed to fund the EV push, which is why R&D boss Markus Schafer announced about a year ago the company would review the entire lineup and streamline it. Well, “streamline” is just a fancy word for cutting models, platforms, engines, and whatnot.

That being said, the G-Class is not in any danger of getting the proverbial axe as its future has already been secured. Daimler CEO, Ola Källenius, revealed back in November 2019 plans to launch an electric version of the reputable off-roader. In the meantime, spy shots are showing Mercedes is still eager to have some fun with the gas-guzzling G.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared spy photos

29 Photos

11 miles per gallon – that was the EPA’s fuel economy rating for the previous G550 4x4 Squared. Its successor will likely be more efficient given it’s essentially an all-new vehicle, but it’s certainly going to remain one of the thirstiest SUVs in its class. Not that those shopping for a high-riding G actually care about fuel efficiency as the niche version of an already niche model is all about making a statement – I'm filthy rich.

Caught in a winter wonderland, the black and white duo had camouflage to hide the obvious – beefy fenders to cover the wide tires, a rear-mounted spare wheel, and extra LED lights mounted on the roof rack. Much like the all-conquering Unimog and the bonkers 6x6 pickup truck, the new G-Class 4x4 Squared will have portal axles.

The high-and-mighty G makes that GLE Coupe nearby actually look like a coupe by comparison in terms of height as the off-roader has ample ground clearance to go over most obstacles. It better be hugely competent given what will certainly be an exorbitant price tag. The old G550 4x4 Squared kicked off at $225,000, but the one we tested in late 2017 was even more expensive.

The official premiere is probably slated to take place in the coming months seeing as how Mercedes has been testing the ultimate G-Wagen for a while now.