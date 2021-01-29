Late in 2019, we got a confirmation that Toyota won’t discontinue the Aygo once the current generation of the model goes out of production. Approximately a year later, we caught an early prototype of the new Aygo testing on public roads and today we can share a full gallery with the new supermini.

Spied testing in winter conditions somewhere in Northern Europe, the new Aygo seems to be in the advanced stages of its development. The test car has a lot of camouflage but it can’t hide what looks like a production body, headlights, and taillights.

Gallery: Toyota Aygo new spy photos

26 Photos

If you are wondering why the roof is black, the answer is very simple and it doesn’t include any custom or two-tone exterior paints. Instead, this prototype rocks a canvas roof which is going to be available as an option for the next-gen model. As a reminder, the current Aygo is also offered with a foldable soft top in Europe.

There were early rumors about the Aygo switching from its hatchback shape to some sort of a lifted supermini but that doesn’t seem to be the case judging by these spy shots. They reveal the model will carry over with a traditional hatch body style and a four-door arrangement. The first impressions are for a slightly bigger car than the outgoing model though.

Toyota seems to be on its own in the development of the new Aygo as PSA is reportedly abandoning the segment with its Citroen C1 and Peugeot 107 superminis. The Japanese automaker sees this as “an opportunity to go further, not pull back,” as the Aygo is still selling very well in Europe despite its age.

At launch, the new Aygo will be available with a gasoline engine but a fully-electric version is reportedly also in the works. We’ll find out more in the coming months as the overhauled A-segment entry should be launched towards the end of the year.