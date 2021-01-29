The Volkswagen Group’s ghosts of the past continue to haunt the German conglomerate to this day as Porsche is encountering some emissions-related issues with certain older cars. Business Insider reports there are problems with select 2012-2016 Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, and Cayenne models that do not comply with the emissions standards.

Porsche had no other way but to issue a stop-sale for those vehicles, but the situation is a bit more complicated than that. While all of them have one thing in common – the optional Sport Chrono Package – a company spokesperson says “not every model line we’ve tested is affected.” The Porsche representative told Business Insider they’re “being cautious” and will have to try every single derivative.

Gallery: 2015 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne GTS

9 Photos

Porsche explains the situation is not as bad as it might seem, clarifying dealers are still buying used cars as usual and the ones that have already been sold “remain safe to drive.” For the time being, dealers are forbidden from selling specific cars affected by excessive emissions, which are only a problem when the Sport Chrono Package is installed.

The peeps from Zuffenhausen say a software fix is already being developed and will be pushed to all cars that currently emit more nitrogen oxide than allowed. Apparently, the issue only occurs when the driver turns on the Sport Plus mode as Porsche testing showed emissions are within the legal limits in Normal and Sport modes.

Porsche wishes to point out none of the current cars in production have this problem, adding the emissions problem “does not affect new vehicles.”

The sports car brand had issues in the past with excessive emissions, mainly related to the turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 engine fitted to the Macan and Cayenne SUVs as well as the Panamera sedan. Hefty fines were paid to settle the disputes with the authorities related to a problematic TDI that was actually developed by Audi and used for several high-end models part of the VW Group.

In September 2018, Porsche announced plans to drop diesel engines entirely to focus on hybrids and EVs. The take rate had already gone down to 12 percent in 2017, so few people are missing the TDI-powered Porsches. Also in 2018, CEO Oliver Blume admitted the Dieselgate had a negative impact on the company's image.