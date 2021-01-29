Of course, with the new generation Ford F-150 out, its full-size SUV counterpart is up for a major revamp as well.

We've seen the next-generation Ford Expedition testing just recently, care of a Motor1.com reader who spotted the test vehicle cruising on I-75 in Michigan. Our spy photographers have seen another prototype testing but this time, it comes in an all-white paint scheme with camo wraps on the front and rear fascia. More importantly, it's the expected Ford Expedition Hybrid, taking from the electrified variants of its truck counterpart.

Though the sighting was documented in still images, our spies have seen and heard the hybrid powertrain first-hand. Just like the F-150, the 2022 Expedition is expected to use the PowerBoost V6 setup, which pairs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a 35-kilowatt electric motor and a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. In the truck, it makes 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque, promising up to 12,000 pounds of max towing.

The hybrid powertrain is expected to be offered alongside the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, with the former reserved as the range-topping option for Expedition buyers.

As for the cabin, the 2022 Ford Expedition should get a significantly revamped interior, as well. A larger infotainment system will more likely be standard along with several other improvements.

Expect the new-generation Expedition to arrive later this year for the 2022 model year alongside the updated Lincoln Navigator. The Blue Oval hasn't disclosed any specific date for the launch as of this writing, but expect more sightings and additional info from the company as we progress through the year.