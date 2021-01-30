Have you ever wanted to drive an entire soccer team to a game in one vehicle? If that sounds like you then you’re going to want to check out the upcoming Kia Carnival Minivan. Putting eleven people into one car is sure to turn into a part but certainly not a place you’d like to spend all day so the Carnival is a perfect name for this spacious people mover. Kia understands that fitting all of these passengers into your van can be challenging so they created an instructional video series to guide you.

The Kia Carnival was sold in its home market of Korea as the Carnival since 1998 but Kia chose to rename their minivan the Sedona for American customers. This will all change in 2022 when Kia will relinquish the Sedona name to the scenic town in Arizona and call its minivan the Carnival for customers across the globe. This change will allow for greater brand recognition in the future as Kia seeks to be a more global brand.

The current generation Kia Carnival was unveiled to Korean customers in June of 2022 with exciting exterior styling and a host of tech features. This highly adaptive minivan accommodates an assortment of seating arrangements that range from reclining bucket seats to practical seating for up to eleven. This adaptive platform means the carnival can appeal to just about any customer.

Expect the American market Kia Carnival to debut in the spring of 2021 with a 3.5-liter V6 as standard. We expect the American market Kia Carnival to follow the standard minivan layout of seating for seven like the current Kia Sedona. No matter how many passengers the Kia Carnival seats Kia has an informative video that shows you exactly how to comfortably fit everyone.