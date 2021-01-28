Truth is, in a discussion of defining what SUVs are, people are almost always in disagreement. Many will argue that SUVs should have a robust platform and have the capability to go off-road, while others consider high-riding crossovers as SUVs just with the merit of their size and height.

While we can all agree to disagree on that matter, I believe we are all on the same page when it comes to SUVs or crossovers that should go beyond cement or asphalt. I'm talking about luxurious ones, like the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Cadillac Escalade, and Lamborghini Urus, among others.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Off-Roader Rendering by Abimelec Design

7 Photos

I mean, who in the right mind would let their six-digit-dollar vehicles get damaged, right?

Then again, if you're up to defy the norm, here's a fictional rendering of a Lamborghini Urus in gnarly guise, courtesy of Abimelec Design. While the Urus is already an aggressively-styled crossover right off the showroom, this off-road rendering takes it further – ready to go off-road and get dirty.

Abimelec Design gave the Urus a Countach-themed color palette, primarily with its bronze wheels, red paint, and tan leather interior. The fender flares pay homage to its spiritual predecessor, the Lamborghini LM002, housing the huge balloon wheels.

The Urus is undoubtedly one of the fastest SUVs out there. Seeing it go dirty with its immense power reserve would be a hoot. That could eventually happen with the Urus STX development underway and a one-make race that's tagged along with it.

Overall, we think that Abimelec Design's Lamborghini Urus off-roader looks good, but we're not counting on seeing this in the real world. How about you? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.