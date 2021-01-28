The Jaguar C-Type is the latest classic revival from the venerable British brand. Act quickly if you want one because the company is only making eight of them. The public will get to see these gorgeous creations at a racing-inspired celebration in 2022.

The revived roadster arrives 70 years after the model's original debut in 1951. The new ones are a bit more special by matching the specifications from the 1953 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning car. Under the undulating hood, there's a 3.4-liter inline-six engine with three Weber 40DCO3 carburetors making 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts). Disc brakes slow down the lithe machine. For customers interested in going historic racing, Jag offers an option on these vehicles of fitting an FIA-approved Harness Retention System.

Gallery: Jaguar C-type Continuation car

Jaguar actually built 43 examples of the C-Type for customers in the 1950s. However, these cars all had drum brakes and two SU carbs.

The Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works facility in Coventry, England, will build each C-Type by hand. To make them, the company is scanning an original C-Type and using that data with computer-aided design to re-create the shape as closely as possible. Engineering drawings and other company records are also coming out of the records to maximize the roadster's authenticity.

While just eight people get the privilege of owning the revived C-Type, Jag has an online configurator so that people can at least imagine building their ideal version of the classic roadster. You can pick from 12 period-correct exterior colors and 8 shades for the interior. There's even the choice of whether to apply racing roundels and hood badging

The C-Type is the fourth continuation car from Jaguar Classic. Previously, the team revived the E-Type Lightweight, XK SS, and D-Type.