Cadillac has had a tough time keeping details about the Blackwing variants of the CT4-V and CT5-V sedans secret. Information on the reveal date, a preorder limit, and the exclusive perks early buyers could receive have already leaked. The drip-drip-drip of information continues today with a new CadillacVNet.com report that allegedly provides a look at the available options both of the new Blackwing models will offer when they arrive.

There are a few surprises, though nothing revelatory for either. The report, which the publication alleges includes screenshots from GM’s Global Connect system, appears to confirm the CT5-V Blackwing will sport the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 while the CT4-V will offer the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. Rumors suggest that the larger mill will produce around 640 horsepower (471 kilowatts) while the smaller one could make 464 hp (341 kW). Both mills pair with either the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. The options reveal that the CT5-V will offer all-wheel drive, too.

The report reveals that Cadillac will offer the CT5-V with Super Cruise, though the technology is not listed as available for the CT4-V even though it’s offered on the 2021 non-V variant. Its omission could be a simple mistake, too. The CT5-V will also come in two exclusive colors – Blaze Orange Metallic and Electric Blue – and it’ll arrive with both the Performance and Parking Packages if the report is accurate. Motor1.com reached out to Cadillac for comment on the leak, though the automaker has yet to respond as of publication.

However, we won’t have to wait long for more information. Cadillac is scheduled to reveal both next Monday, February 1, which is when we should have all the details about the two sporty sedans. Early buyers – the first 250 of each variant – who drop the $1,000 required for deposit are rumored to receive special goodies, such as a certificate of authenticity, enrollment in the Cadillac V-Performance Academy, and an unspecified “gift.” We should learn the details of those goodies and pricing in a few short days.