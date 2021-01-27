The Nissan Z Proto has no doubt been a hot topic as of late, receiving strong industry attention. However, the back-to-the-future Z is expected to hit showrooms in 2022. As such, the Japanese automaker extended sales of its 370Z model into 2021 as a stopgap.

We’d be remiss not to mention that this isn’t the first time that renovations have been made to the Z lineup – the 370Z Roadster was first to go after the 2019 model year. This gave way to vehicles like the 50th Anniversary Edition, a $2,600 (€ 2,149.7) package giving you spicy two-tone paintwork and some additional faux suede in the cockpit.

Gallery: 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition: Driving Notes

50 Photos

Semantics aside, the new Z model was first spied in October of 2019 with a bodged 370Z body. The cover didn’t last long though, because there are some key differences between the two. One of the easier discrepancies to find is the new vehicle’s form factor – it measures 4.7-inches (11.9 centimeters) longer than its predecessor along with being taller and wider.

Along with its big hips, the Z35’s aesthetic features nods to previous Z vehicles with its teardrop hood and headlights inspired by the 240Z and taillights taking a page from the Z32 300ZX. Another interesting piece of the 400Z is its 19-inch wheels compared to its predecessor which rides on 20-inch hoops.

Power will likely come from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q60, producing around 400 horsepower (298.2 kilowatts) – both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered. As the release date remains in the air, the Z34’s swan-song performance is coming much closer.