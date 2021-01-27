Bentley’s first SUV, the Bentayga, arrived for the 2016 model year, the high-end luxury automaker making an effortful bid for SUV-loving consumers. The British brand announced a mid-cycle refresh for 2021, though the long-rumored never-confirmed long-wheelbase version failed to make an appearance, too. However, it was a few months later when the first spy shots of the elongated model surfaced, and a new batch today shows development continuing.

Our spy photographers captured the large SUV testing in Germany, though it’s still wearing the same Beyond 100 branding/camouflage that the previous test vehicle was spotted sporting. It does little to actually hide the SUV, though there’s not much the coverings could conceal. The extended wheelbase and longer doors are impossible to miss. The long-wheelbase version will see the SUV grow beyond its 202.3-inch (5,140-millimeter) length and 117.9-in. (2,995-mm) wheelbase. The extra distance will give rear-seat passengers even more room.

This extra room will translate into even more comfort for them. The model should sell exceptionally well in China, a market with a strong preference for elongated models and one that automakers have been pleased to serve. China accounted for 26 percent of the brand’s sales last year, accounting for 2,880 of the automaker’s 11,206 global sales, which saw a two percent increase over 2019 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The automaker has had success with LWB variants in China and elsewhere, though accounting for the extra sheet metal and material can get expensive.

Bentley has provided no indication when we could see the new Bentayga, though rumors point to a late 2021 reveal. It’s also unclear if the model will reach Europe and North America, as it could be exclusive to China and the Middle East. Powertrains are unlikely to change, meaning that the SUV will continue to sport a V8, which will likely make up the bulk of sales over the heavily taxed (in China) W12. There could be a plug-in variant, too.