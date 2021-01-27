Earlier this month, we shared a video with a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ44 that has approximately 780,000 original miles. At the time, we didn’t know much about the build but today we can provide all the little details that matter. And they are good.

Let’s start with the most important thing - this is a project made by Icon 4x4, the off-road specialist “breathing new life into all manners of vintage transportation.” The latest addition to its Old School Edition series is this Eucalyptus Green FJ44, which rides on a body-on-frame construction and features a powder-coated aluminum body.

When we first reported on the restomoded Land Cruiser, we didn’t know what was going on under the hood. Icon 4x4 has confirmed our assumption though - power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 GM-sourced fuel-injected engine good for 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque. The motor is mated to an Aisin Warner AX15 five-speed manual transmission and an Atlas II two-speed transfer case.

These are not the only performance modifications though. For example, the off-roader now rides on Fox Racing coil-over sport suspension and sits on 18-inch wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain 285/65 tires. Following all these tweaks, Icon 4x4 says, the “vintage 1972 truck handles far better than the original vehicle.”

The restomod spirit continues inside the cabin where the company has installed a “state-of-the-art” navigation system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse camera, Apple Carplay, and Focal K2 speakers. There are four leather seats and a pair of jump seats in the back. The roof is covered by a seven-layer insulated gray canvas soft top.

The starting price of the Icon 4x4 Land Cruiser FJ44 is $237,000.