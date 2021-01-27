July 29, 2020. That’s when GMC originally teased the Hummer SUV before previewing it again in mid-November during a Barclays Global Automotive Conference. It’s nearly the end of January 2021 and the zero-emissions SUV still hasn’t been revealed, but the wait is almost over. It’s still apparently coming in February, albeit it looks like there will be a slight delay.

The SUV equivalent of the "world's first super truck" was rumored to debut on February 7 during Super Bowl LV. However, GM Authority has learned from Buick and GMC boss, Duncan Aldred, that neither of the two brands will have ads during the Big Game. It can only mean the Hummer SUV is not going to debut that day, but not to worry as it’s still apparently coming next month.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

73 Photos

As previously reported by The Detroit Free Press, GM informed dealers the world premiere of the GMC Hummer SUV would take place in February. It’s expected to mirror the technical specifications and trim level structure of the truck, although we’d wager it should be a tad cheaper than the equivalent pickup.

As you may recall, the first Hummer EV pickup will arrive for the 2022 model year this fall as the fully loaded Edition 1 priced at $112,595. Reservations are already full for the range-topper, which has an estimated 350-mile range and offers a tri-motor setup good for 1,000 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph in about three seconds.

Come fall 2022, the Hummer EV 3X will join the range as a more affordable $99,995 variant, also with a triple electric motor arrangement but “only” 800 hp and somewhere in the region of 300 miles of range. In spring 2023, the cheaper EV 2X will roll out with dual electric motors, 625 horsepower, and roughly 300 miles of range for $89,995. Ultimately, the EV2 entry-level trim level is programmed to arrive in spring 2024 from $79,995, offering a pair of electric motors providing 625 hp and a battery pack with enough juice for 250 miles between charges.