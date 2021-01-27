During last year’s Super Bowl, Volvo celebrated the more than one million lives saved by the three-point safety belt, an invention by the Swedish company, by promising to give away $1 million worth of cars if a safety happens during the game. We’ll explain what a safety is in American football in just a few moments, but it’s something that didn’t happen during Super Bowl LIV. For this year’s big game, Volvo has a new and twice more generous campaign.

The firm has just announced it will give away up to $2 million worth of cars should a safety be scored during the February 7 game. All you have to do is visit Volvo’s dedicated site for the Volvo Safety Sunday campaign, configure your Volvo of choice, and keep your fingers crossed to see a safety during the game. And to answer your question - yes, that can be any new Volvo in any configuration and trim level and color currently available in the US market.

Gallery: 2021 Volvo Safety Sunday campaign

4 Photos

Remember to visit the page between today and February 7. You can either build your car in the Volvo vehicle configurator or take a short quiz that will recommend a model based on your lifestyle. Once configured, you must click “Try to win this Volvo” on the summary page to enter.

And what is a safety in American football? For our global readers not familiar with the sport’s little details, a safety occurs when the offensive team loses the ball in their own end-zone. Safeties can be scored in a number of ways, including when a ball carrier is tackled in his own end zone or when a foul is committed. When that happens, it’s called a safety and the defensive team scores two points and wins possession of the ball.

The chances of seeing a safety during the Super Bowl game are not huge but they exist. Only nine safeties have occurred in Super Bowl’s 54-game history thus far and the most recent one came at the start of Super Bowl in 2013. Still, it's surely worth a try.